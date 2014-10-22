The Best Masonry Contractor in Nassau County NY
I have come to a point in my life where I decided to stop squirreling away my money. As they say, you can’t take it with you when you die. I’ve been dreaming for many years to construct a cobblestone patio and garden area in my backyard. Today is the day I take action on those dreams. I immediately contacted a masonry contractor in Nassau County NY that a neighbor of mine used in the past. They were so nice and accommodating and seemed to match my enthusiasm about the project. We set up a consultation for the following day at my house.
They arrived on time, just as promised. I took them around to the backyard and pitched my ideas to them. I wasn't aware at the time that they were sketching my ideas as I spoke. It was so unbelievable when they showed me the drawing.